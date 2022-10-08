Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $81,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 68.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 131,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 82.0% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 103.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,804 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,352,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,990,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.53.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,279 shares of company stock valued at $96,471,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

