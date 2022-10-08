Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.99% of Crown worth $111,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 689.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $244,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

NYSE CCK traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.13. 905,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.93.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

