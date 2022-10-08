Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,001 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.24% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $98,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 3.0 %

ORLY stock traded down $21.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $710.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,874. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $712.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

