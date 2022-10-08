Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $144,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $219.77 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.65. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

