Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.45% of Waters worth $90,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Waters by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Waters stock traded down $11.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.50. The stock had a trading volume of 385,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $269.37 and a 1 year high of $375.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.63.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

