Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,550,521 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $131,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

