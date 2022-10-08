Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.84% of AutoZone worth $352,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,174.00 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,649.59 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,186.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,115.51. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,578 shares of company stock worth $22,994,191 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

