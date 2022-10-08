Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,698 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 212,971 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $153,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,401,546,000 after acquiring an additional 409,382 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after acquiring an additional 122,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $146.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

