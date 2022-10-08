Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 40,825 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.54% of Lululemon Athletica worth $188,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $298.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average of $315.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.