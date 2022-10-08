Roberto Gualdoni Acquires 25,000 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £30,250 ($36,551.47).

Roberto Gualdoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £467.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 241.75. Synthomer plc has a 1 year low of GBX 84.35 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.50 ($5.20).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

