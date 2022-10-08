Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 2,778 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 171.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $596,325,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 18,711.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.48. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

