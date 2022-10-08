Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $356.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.