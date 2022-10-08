Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

