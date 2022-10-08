Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 93,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 188,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 167,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.92. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.