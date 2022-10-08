Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 150.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.59 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

