Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 12,198 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 13.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

AMD stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

