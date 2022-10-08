Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 230 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

See Also

