Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 757 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $434.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $881.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $708.10.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

