Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. United Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $206.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,436.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,772 shares of company stock worth $6,499,254. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

