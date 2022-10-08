Round X Hits One Day Volume of $838,116.00 (RNDX)

Round X (RNDX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Round X has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $838,116.00 worth of Round X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Round X has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Round X token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Round X Token Profile

Round X’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. Round X’s official Twitter account is @roundx_rndx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round X’s official website is www.round-x.com. Round X’s official message board is medium.com/@roundx.

Buying and Selling Round X

According to CryptoCompare, “Round X (RNDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. Round X has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Round X is 0.00555927 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,109,529.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.round-x.com.”

