Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$115.00” Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.04.

NKE opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

