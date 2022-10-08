Royal Bank of Canada Trims Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price to $50.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Up 1.5 %

Methanex stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.