Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STRNY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Severn Trent from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,040.00.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

