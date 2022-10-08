RS Crum Inc. Buys 4,277 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,427,000 after buying an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,951,000 after buying an additional 110,363 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after buying an additional 229,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,596,000 after buying an additional 254,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

