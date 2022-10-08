RS Crum Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RS Crum Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $182.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

