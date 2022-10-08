SafuFide (SAFEST) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

SafuFide (SAFEST) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. SafuFide has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $11,471.00 worth of SafuFide was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafuFide token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafuFide has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SafuFide

SafuFide’s genesis date was November 29th, 2021. SafuFide’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SafuFide is safufide.io. SafuFide’s official Twitter account is @safufide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafuFide is https://reddit.com/r/SafuFideOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafuFide

According to CryptoCompare, “SafuFide (SAFEST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafuFide has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafuFide is 0.00015705 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safufide.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafuFide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafuFide should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafuFide using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

