Saga plc (LON:SAGA) Insider Acquires £199,514.06 in Stock

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) insider Peter Bazalgette bought 212,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £199,514.06 ($241,075.47).

Shares of LON SAGA opened at GBX 81.35 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Saga plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.85 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344 ($4.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £114.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.94.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

