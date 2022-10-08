Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $150.29 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.75 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a PE ratio of 278.31, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.52.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $376,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,810,601.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

