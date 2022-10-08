Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

SAL stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Articles

