Sandwich Network (SANDWICH) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Sandwich Network (SANDWICH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Sandwich Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sandwich Network has a market capitalization of $730,704.27 and approximately $12,937.00 worth of Sandwich Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sandwich Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Sandwich Network

Sandwich Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Sandwich Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sandwich Network is www.sandwich.network. Sandwich Network’s official Twitter account is @networksandwich and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sandwich Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sandwich Network (SANDWICH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sandwich Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sandwich Network is 0.00073497 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,364.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandwich.network/.”

