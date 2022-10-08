Sargent Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.27 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

