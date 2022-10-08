Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $226.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

