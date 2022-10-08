Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target Lowered to €140.00 at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €155.00 ($158.16) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.57.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

