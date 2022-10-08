Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,458 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 8.2% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. 1,614,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,507. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.