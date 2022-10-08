Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,128 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.01. 3,458,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,237. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

