Scotty Beam (SCOTTY) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Scotty Beam (SCOTTY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Scotty Beam has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Scotty Beam token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Scotty Beam has a market cap of $321,891.79 and $42,960.00 worth of Scotty Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Scotty Beam Profile

Scotty Beam launched on November 10th, 2021. Scotty Beam’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,958,333 tokens. The official message board for Scotty Beam is scottybeam.medium.com. Scotty Beam’s official Twitter account is @scottybeamio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scotty Beam is scottybeam.io.

Buying and Selling Scotty Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Scotty Beam (SCOTTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Scotty Beam has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scotty Beam is 0.00129472 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $54,776.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scottybeam.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scotty Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scotty Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scotty Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

