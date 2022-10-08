Scouthub (HUB) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Scouthub (HUB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Scouthub token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scouthub has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Scouthub has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $157,863.00 worth of Scouthub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,473.39 or 0.99999000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002157 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022276 BTC.

Scouthub Profile

HUB is a token. Its launch date was August 5th, 2022. Scouthub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,779,310 tokens. Scouthub’s official Twitter account is @scouthub_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scouthub’s official message board is medium.com/@scouthub. The official website for Scouthub is www.scouthub.io.

Scouthub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scouthub (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Scouthub has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scouthub is 0.12802544 USD and is down -10.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $192,596.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scouthub.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scouthub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scouthub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scouthub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

