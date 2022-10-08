Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Trading Down 1.3%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.