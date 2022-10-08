Seascape Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Seascape Crowns (CWS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Seascape Crowns has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $232,146.00 worth of Seascape Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seascape Crowns token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seascape Crowns has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,356.37 or 1.00002250 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063635 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Seascape Crowns Token Profile

CWS is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2021. Seascape Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,411,637 tokens. Seascape Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seascape Crowns is https://reddit.com/r/seascapenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seascape Crowns’ official website is www.seascape.network.

Buying and Selling Seascape Crowns

According to CryptoCompare, “Seascape Crowns (CWS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seascape Crowns has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 3,411,112.519046 in circulation. The last known price of Seascape Crowns is 0.42562758 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $179,095.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.seascape.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seascape Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seascape Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seascape Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

