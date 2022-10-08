SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.52

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $5.79. SeaSpine shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 91,121 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SeaSpine Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $204.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaSpine

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaSpine

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 188.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

