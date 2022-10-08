SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,092 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 549,839 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 2.4% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,428,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $54.37.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

