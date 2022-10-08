SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up approximately 0.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,748 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,890,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157,559. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. TheStreet cut Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

