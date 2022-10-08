SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 48,243 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,243 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

MSCI Trading Down 3.8 %

MSCI traded down $16.81 on Friday, hitting $419.84. 398,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.22. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

