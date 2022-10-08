Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

TSE SES opened at C$6.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.11. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$7.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.58.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

