SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a mkt perform rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.17.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SEI Investments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.