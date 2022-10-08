SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 11.3%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 20,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 107,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

SenesTech Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,170.87% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

SenesTech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

