SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Down 11.3%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 20,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 107,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
SenesTech Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,170.87% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
See Also
