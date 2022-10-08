Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.03

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.03 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 25.15 ($0.30). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 78,604 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £18.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.86.

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

