Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.
Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
