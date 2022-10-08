Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 131,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

