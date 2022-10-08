Sheesha Finance Polygon (MSHEESHA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $363,138.41

Sheesha Finance Polygon (MSHEESHA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Sheesha Finance Polygon has a market cap of $363,138.41 and $9,946.00 worth of Sheesha Finance Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance Polygon has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sheesha Finance Polygon token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sheesha Finance Polygon Token Profile

Sheesha Finance Polygon’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. Sheesha Finance Polygon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,664,178 tokens. Sheesha Finance Polygon’s official Twitter account is @sheeshafinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sheesha Finance Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/SheeshaFinance. Sheesha Finance Polygon’s official message board is sheeshafinance-io.medium.com. Sheesha Finance Polygon’s official website is www.sheeshafinance.io.

Sheesha Finance Polygon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sheesha Finance Polygon (MSHEESHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Sheesha Finance Polygon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sheesha Finance Polygon is 0.0014979 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $615.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sheeshafinance.io/.”

