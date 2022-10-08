Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SENX stock opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22.95 ($0.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.97.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

